Pull This Stunt In Winter, Get Ticketed Says Washington State Police

I'll be the first to admit, I've done this at times in the winter but Washington State Police are prepared to ticket you if they see you doing this in the Evergreen State.



It's Illegal To Leave Your Car Unattended While Warming Up In WA State

I saw a recent posting from the Yakima Police and saw that they were reminding drivers that warming up their car in winter and leaving it unattended could get you a ticket.

Leaving your car unattended while warming up in Washington State is prohibited under RCW 46.61.600(1) and RCW 46.61.660 due to safety and theft concerns. Here are the relevant details:

1. Unattended Vehicle Rules (RCW 46.61.600):

A driver cannot leave a vehicle unattended without: Stopping the engine. Locking the ignition. Removing the key. Setting the parking brake. Effectively turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the roadway if parked on a grade.



2. Engine Idling Rules (RCW 46.61.660):

It is illegal to leave a vehicle idling and unattended in a way that may pose a hazard or invite theft.

3. Remote Start Exception:

If your vehicle has a remote start system, and the car is locked while idling, you may legally warm up your car. However, always check local city or county ordinances, as stricter rules may apply.

Why These Laws Exist:

The intent is to prevent: Vehicle thefts (unattended running cars are an easy target). Environmental issues (excessive idling contributes to pollution). Public safety risks , such as runaway vehicles.



So it's another reminder to avoid getting a ticket from the police. Anyone who's looked out of their window and seen their rig gone knows it can be a scary thing, so don't do it.

