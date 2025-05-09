FDA Warns of New “Gas Station” Heroin Lurking in Washington State

FDA Warns of New “Gas Station” Heroin That Could Be in Washington State

There's a new "gas station heroin" that could be putting kids and adults alike at risk in Washington State.



Tianeptine: The Latest 'Gas Station' Opioid Hit the FDA Wants You to Know About

In a recent posting from the FDA, Tianeptine is frequently available at convenience stores, gas stations, vape shops, and online retailers.

Product names include, for example, Tianaa, Zaza, Neptune’s Fix, Pegasus, and TD Red.

In the U.S., tianeptine is not approved by the FDA for any medical use, is not generally recognized as safe for use in food, and does not meet the statutory definition of a dietary ingredient. Nevertheless, tianeptine is being marketed as a “research chemical,” a “nootropic” cognitive enhancer, or a dietary supplement.

From Convenience Store to Controversy: Tianeptine’s Rise as a New ‘Heroin’

Reported adverse events from ingesting tianeptine include the following:

agitation

coma

confusion

death

drowsiness

hypertension

nausea

respiratory depression

sweating

tachycardia

vomiting

Some consumers have been using tianeptine recreationally, and it's an addictive additive in energy shots that you can find at gas stations.

10 US States have already banned tianeptine but Washington State isn't listed on the list of states that have banned it.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration is stressing the harms of tianeptine, so be aware of this when you see it in the ingredients of a product.

You can read more about the FDA's findings here.

