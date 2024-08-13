Are you in the "Cool Crowd" shopping at local thrift stores and consignment shops in the Tri-Cities? A new trend in Washington has students and parents choosing trendy vintage styles and lightly used clothing from area thrift stores for this year's 'Back to School shopping'

Supporting local economies and charities: Many thrift stores partner with nonprofits to fund programs and services.

Finding unique items: Thrift stores often have new merchandise arriving daily, including clothing, furniture, and household items. Some say that patient shoppers can find unique treasures.

Bargains: Thrift store items are often available at a fraction of the price of new and we could all use a good deal. It's like an affordable boutique!

What are the trending styles this year?

Bargain shopping is an art. Some people are just very good at shopping and finding deals. More people are turning to thrift stores for styles unique to past and present.

I hear people talking about finding great deals on furniture, clothing, and household items in perfect condition at a fraction of the price.

Perhaps kids nowadays are smarter than we think. They know good value when they see it, and are brave enough to wear styles that appeal to them no matter what decade they came out in.

There are plenty of Thrift or consignment shops here in the Tri-Ciites.

Could today's teens be more environmentally conscious?

Could this have something to do with the current economy? One would think so.

But, when I asked area teens, the consensus was they enjoyed the journey of finding unique outfits and felt they couldn't find the styles and looks they searched for in the more conventional department stores or at the mall. Interesting right? I thought so!

Thrifting can help reduce waste and carbon emissions by keeping clothing out of landfills and extending its lifespan. The Environmental Protection Agency says that textiles make up about 5% of municipal waste.

