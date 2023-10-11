Washington’s Most Charming General Store is Absolutely Worth the Drive

Have you ever been to Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall? I stop every time I'm nearby.

Get our free mobile app

It wasn't always that way. But, ever since the first stop, it's now tradition to stop and pick up some goodies for the road trip. Located off I-90 about 10-miles west of Ellensburg, the address is 220 Gladmar Road in Thorp. Whether coming or going, sometimes I stop twice. There's a gas station next door, so it's perfect. You can take a break from the road to shop for fruits and specialties, and gas up the vehicle.

LoveFood.com has a listing of the most charming general stores in every state. I must admit, I'm a HUGE fan of Washington's choice. And, Seahawk fans love it, too.

Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall-Facebook Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall-Facebook loading...

There are lots of items geared toward the team's fans, from wine to specialty items you never know what kind of Seahawk merchandise will be on hand. Depending on the season, the same goes for fruits and vegetables. According to the Mall website:

Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall-Facebook Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall-Facebook loading...

Along with the freshest produce and best antiques around, Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall works hard to bring in many wonderful specialty food items, gifts, locally made ice cream, espresso and wine from local businesses. This third generation run store is appreciative of every customer that chooses to stop and shop. Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall hopes that shopping with us becomes one of your family traditions.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Local Roadside Produce is the BEST Talk about buying local. How much more local can you get than the produce stand on your town's Main street? Maybe you stop on the highway leading into the next town over. There's nothing better than a fresh cantaloupe! So juicy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner