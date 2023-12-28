This Washington State Small Town Apartment Rentals Have Gone Up 39%

Top Ten Cities With Fastest-Growing Rent for One-Bedroom Apartment Rentals

When I first moved to Tri-Cities Washington in 2007, I rented a one-bedroom one-bath apartment in Kennewick for $500 per month. You'll be surprised to find out one small Washington State town's rentals have jumped as much as 39% in a year.



What Washington State Town Had The Highest Apartment Rentals In 2023?

Apartment rentals have no doubt jumped like crazy and the nationwide average monthly rental rate is $1285. I once was able to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath place in Richland for $750 so these new rental rates are scary.

So one small town in Washington has made the top 10 list for fastest-growing rent in the nation for a one-bedroom apartment.

According to Dwellsy.com, Ellensburg Washington's average rental rate of $944 puts them third in the nation behind Grand Junction Colorado, and Oshkosh Wisconsin.

As rental prices continue to escalate, it looks like even small towns are feeling the pinch.

Dwellsy.com's Jonas Bordo had this to say about the rising rental rates:

“I’m no Scrooge, so I’ll end on a positive note,” concludes Bordo. “Markets on these lists notwithstanding, nationwide rents across property types are flat to down. As we approach the end of the year, I expect that trend to continue since rents usually hit their lowest points in January or February. So if you do live in one of these 20 cities, take heart: A post-Christmas rent miracle might just be on the horizon.”

If we get lucky in 2024, hopefully, those rental rates will stay even and not escalate anymore.

