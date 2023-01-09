This Washington National Park Is The Least Visited In The Nation

The Least Visited National Park Is Here In Washington State

If you want peace and seclusion, there is one Washington State National Park that you'll want to put on your bucket list.



In a recent article on MSN.com, North Cascades National Park was listed as the #1 least visited National Park in the nation.

Out Of 13 National Parks, North Cascades National Park Was Rated #1 Least-Visited

Glacier National Park is the more well-known "cousin" and widely-visited National Park but North Cascades National Park has a lot to offer as well and it's not nearly as packed as Glacier during the tourism season.

It might be worth exploring if you like peace and quiet and not the onslaught of visitors.

Here are a few reasons to check out North Cascades National Park

Where is North Cascades National Park?

North Cascades National Park is located in northern Washington State, approximately two hours' drive from Seattle.

The park covers more than 500,000 acres and encompasses three national wilderness areas — Glacier Peak, Lake Chelan-Sawtooth, and Pasayten—in addition to several national recreation areas.

The park also borders two other protected areas: Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

What Can I Do There?

No matter your interests or skill level, there’s something for everyone at North Cascades National Park.

From hiking and biking to camping, backpacking, skiing, and snowshoeing, the park has endless possibilities for outdoor recreation.

You can even go fishing or boating on some of the area’s numerous rivers and lakes.

Whether you want to spend an afternoon exploring nature trails or embark on an epic multi-day backpacking trip through the rugged wilderness areas, there are plenty of ways to immerse yourself in this incredible landscape.

What Wildlife Can I See?

The wildlife viewing opportunities at North Cascades National Park are amazing! You can spot everything from grizzly bears and wolves to bald eagles and mountain goats as you explore the park’s stunning terrain.

Keep your eyes peeled for other animals too, like elk, deer, and marmots—all of which call this area their home. It’s also worth noting that due to its remote location and lack of light pollution, many visitors come here specifically for stargazing or astrophotography.

Sometimes the least visited places are the best places to explore - you can check out the other 12 least-visited National Parks here.

