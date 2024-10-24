This Stunning Holiday Light Show on the Oregon Coast is Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities

For me, the absolute best thing about the Holidays is getting together with family and friends and seeing all the amazing displays of Christmas lights! (of course, holiday food is fun too)

I LOVE Christmas lights.

Yes, I'm the person who would like to see every house and every city lit up all year long! But that would be a waste of electricity, so it isn't a good idea.

Holiday lights make even the coldest weather seem manageable

Let's all take advantage of a beautiful holiday season this year and appreciate and enjoy all the hard work and effort that goes into stunning displays of light.

This short drive to Oregon could be a romantic getaway for you and your honey! Consider booking a nice and unique Air BnB or Bed and Breakfast place.

Include a date night out to see the lights and a candle-lit dinner with soft music. There may even be a touch of snow on the ground by then.

Sometimes finding the perfect romantic gift for a partner can be tough. This checks all the boxes.

Top it off with a unique personal gift like a piece of jewelry or plan to do a little Christmas shopping together. I can't think of a more romantic weekend with someone you love.

Check out this beautiful display of lights

A few details before booking :

Nature’s Coastal Holiday features over 3 million lights. Custom light sculptures (many ocean-themed) twinkle throughout Azalea State Park in Brookings, Oregon.

This is a walk-through event with paved paths.

Open November 29th - December 29th, 2024, nightly 5-9 pm.

Adults $4, Kids: 12 and under free. Cash-only advance tickets. The walk takes approximately 30-45 minutes.

