This Famous Book Was Once Surprisingly Banned in Washington State

In 1978, three members of the School Board of Issaquah, Washington, raised serious concerns about 'The Catcher in the Rye' being taught in local high schools. According to them, the book was part of the larger anti-capitalist, communist plot.
They argued that the book's subversive and controversial themes of race, sexuality, and vulgar language were dangerous for young readers.
The board ultimately voted to remove the book from the curriculum, and it was banned for a brief period in the Issaquah high schools.
The three offended board members were recalled soon after and the book was reinstated.
Catcher In The Rye is still the most challenged book on ban lists and still the second most taught book in schools.
As a teen, I remember reading the book in my own AP English class.
I find Salinger's story reclusiveness fascinating and Salinger managed to create the great American novel and then after the fame, hide away for decades.
You can read more about the book banning and JD Salinger here.
