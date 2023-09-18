This Famous Book Was Once Surprisingly Banned in Washington State

Can You Name A Famous Book That Once Was Banned In Washington State?

One of my favorite movies of all time was "Finding Forrester". You might be familiar with the movie as Sean Connery is a reclusive writer of a famous novel who befriends a young man.



Author Wrote One Famous Novel And Became A Recluse After Book Was Famous

Connery said he based the character on the famous author JD Salinger. Salinger was a renowned novelist who wrote the great American novel and became a recluse, never to write a full book again.

The book was so successful and famous that it ended up being banned soon after its release because of its subject matter.

Salinger's book 'The Catcher in the Rye'. Yes, you read that right. This iconic American novel was actually banned in an Issaquah, Washington, high school for being part of an overall communist plot.

In 1978, three members of the School Board of Issaquah, Washington, raised serious concerns about 'The Catcher in the Rye' being taught in local high schools. According to them, the book was part of the larger anti-capitalist, communist plot.

They argued that the book's subversive and controversial themes of race, sexuality, and vulgar language were dangerous for young readers.

The board ultimately voted to remove the book from the curriculum, and it was banned for a brief period in the Issaquah high schools.

The three offended board members were recalled soon after and the book was reinstated.

Catcher In The Rye is still the most challenged book on ban lists and still the second most taught book in schools.

As a teen, I remember reading the book in my own AP English class.

I find Salinger's story reclusiveness fascinating and Salinger managed to create the great American novel and then after the fame, hide away for decades.

You can read more about the book banning and JD Salinger here.

