This $1.4 Million Kennewick Home Would Even Make Richie Rich Blush

A gorgeous Kennewick real estate property has hit the market in the Tri-Cities and it's so amazing, it would make Richie Rich blush.



Gorgeous Kennewick Washington Home For Sale That'll Make Richie Rich Blush

Offered by Retter and Company Realty, this one-of-a-kind Kennewick home is amazing inside and out.

Located at 194909 E 447 PR SE in Kennewick, this property has astonishing views

Take a peek inside:

Here are the details of this 1.4 million property from realtor Ken Olson:

Absolutely stunning one-of-a-kind custom home on over 16 acres with endless views and style. Over 3,800 sq. ft on the main level including 3 bedrooms, an office with closet, and a library. Elegance and great design everywhere you turn. A powerful entrance into the home leads to formal living room with double sided wood burning fireplace, a formal dining grand enough to hold any table set up with wine chiller and built-ins with it.

Head to the kitchen through swinging door for a chef's delight kitchen with oversized work island, ample cabinet space, high-end appliances with electric conduction cooktop, double ovens, plus a wood burning cooktop/stove as well for the aspiring chef. A huge walk-in pantry and a 2nd wine chiller are also part of this great set up. The family room is cozy with the homes 2nd wood burning fireplace and great views.

This wing also features 2 bedrooms and a full bath plus a library/sitting room. The Master suite is thoughtfully designed and takes advantage of the homes views. Spacious master bath with lots of tile, soaker tub and a custom shower with steamer built-in. The upper level above the garage boasts the homes 2nd family room, 3 more bedrooms including a private balcony off of 2 of them.

A full bathroom upstairs and 2nd laundry room is also present. The outside grounds are pristine and estate like with an oversized concrete entryway with grand fountain, large covered back patio with panoramic views and multiple entrances from the home to it including one into an easy to access guest bath. A separate gazebo hangout area with fire-pit is a great hangout for large groups and family. This home is truly a must see.

You can check out more details on this one-of-a-kind listing here.

