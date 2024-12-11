Why These 3 Washington Cities Could Be Underwater by 2050

These 3 Washington Cities Could Be Underwater by 2050

Even if you don't believe in global warming, times will change things over the next 25 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Why Three Cities In Washington Face The Biggest Threat Of Flooding By 2050

We could see sea levels rise over the next 25 years and yes, even Portland Oregon could be affected by rising tides and we could see a drastic shift in three major Washington State cities due to sea levels.

Get our free mobile app

In an article from Newsweek, NOAA's latest sea level rise projections are nothing short of alarming. By 2050, average sea levels along U.S. coastlines are expected to rise by 10 to 12 inches.

Three Washington cities in particular are facing the greatest risk of flooding by 2050—Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma.

Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash loading...

1. Everett

Everett is known for its Port of Everett and its close connection to maritime life. Fishing boats, bustling shipyards, and seafood restaurants line the city’s waterfront,

Unfortunately, that very proximity is what makes Everett vulnerable.

Photo by S Edward on Unsplash Photo by S Edward on Unsplash loading...

2. Seattle

Researchers predict that Seattle’s waterfront areas, including neighborhoods such as West Seattle and South Lake Union, will be among the most affected by rising tides and flooding. Increased erosion and stronger storm surges could lead to permanent inundation of certain low-lying areas, threatening not only homes but also key infrastructure.

Photo by ennif pendahl on Unsplash Photo by ennif pendahl on Unsplash loading...

3. Tacoma

Tacoma’s waterfront, which has long been a gathering spot for community events like farmers’ markets and maritime festivals, is at significant risk of flooding by 2050. Beyond the loss of physical spaces, the cultural vibrations of Tacoma’s unique character—a blend of blue-collar grit, art, and coastal pride—may also face erosion.

It might seem like a science fiction movie, but Newsweek even features an interactive NOAA map that shows what the coast of Washington could look like in 2025 - click here to see the interactive map.

List: 2023’s 10 Best & Worst Washington State Cities to Drive in A new survey for 2023 reveals the Best and Worst Washington State cities to drive in. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals