The World’s Oldest Coolest Comic Book Shop Is in Washington State

Could The World's Oldest Comic Book Shop Be In Washington State?

If you are a comic book fan and collector, nothing beats the smell of that comic book shop when you open its door. There is a place in Washington State that might be the oldest comic book store in the world.



Bend Oregon can lay claim to the final Blockbuster in the world but Seattle Washington can also claim that it has the oldest comic book store in the world.

Comic books were once found at newsstands and grocery stores long before specialty shops became the norm in the 1980s.

As a kid of the 80s and a fan of comic books, I remember the transition from grocery stores to stand-alone specialty shops and today one of the only places you can find comic books is at your local comic book store like Adventures Underground in Richland.

Golden Age Collectibles is a well-known comic book shop located in Seattle, Washington. It is considered to be the oldest comic book shop in the world, having been in operation since 1961. You might have been there before but if not, it's worth making a road trip.

The shop is located in Pike Place Market, a popular tourist destination in Seattle. It is known for its large collection of comic books, graphic novels, and other collectibles related to pop culture.

Golden Age Collectibles has been featured in various media outlets, including The New York Times, The Seattle Times, and CNN. It is a popular destination for comic book collectors and enthusiasts from around the world.

In addition to its impressive collection of comic books, the shop also sells a variety of other pop culture merchandise, including action figures, posters, and t-shirts.

Golden Age Collectibles has become a cultural landmark in Seattle and has the distinction of being the world's oldest comic book store in the world.

If you are a comic book fan, you'll want to put this on your list to visit next time you are in Seattle.

