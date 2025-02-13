Unstoppable Surge: The Top 5 Items Skyrocketing Washington State

A new report is out that inflation continues to be on the rise in the nation and Washington State isn't immune to the effects of rising prices.



What’s Driving Prices Up in Washington State?

We all know eggs have gone through the roof due to the bird flu but several other items have skyrocketed in recent months.

Woman chooses sausages in a vacuum package at the grocery store sergeyryzhov loading...

Get our free mobile app

I'll be the first to admit, I'm a pop lover and I've seen my average Pepsi go from $1.50 a few years ago to over $2.50 these days. I decided to make a list of the items that have shockingly increased over the last few months and are expected to keep rising in 2025.

How These Rising Costs Affect Washington State Residents

Take a look at my list:

The Top 5 Food Items Skyrocketing Washington State Here are five food items you'll be paying more for in 2025 Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

I'm not sure where those prices will be in the future but don't be surprised if the prices go up a little more before leveling out. As that Progressive Insurance commercial goes. "It's the economy".

As a consumer, it will hopefully be nice to get some relief in the future if Washington State can keep inflation at bay.

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever From Washington Stores As a new year begins, we're looking back at some foods discontinued in 2024. These items can no longer be found at regular stores or restaurants anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart