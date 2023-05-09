The Tallest Waterfall in Washington State Is a Fun Hike Challenge

Where Is The Tallest Waterfall In Washington State?

Washington State boasts a plethora of natural wonders, and one of the most awe-inspiring is the state's tallest waterfall that you'll find in North Cascades National Park.

canva canva loading...

How Do I Get To The Tallest Waterfall In Washington State?

The trick to getting to the tallest waterfall in Washington State is quite the challenge. The good news is if you like a good hike, you can get there with some effort.

Get our free mobile app

Colonial Peak Falls, located in North Cascades National Park, is the tallest waterfall in Washington State. This mighty natural wonder drops from a staggering height of 2,566 feet and is a humbling sight to behold.

However, getting to Colonial Peak Falls isn't an easy task as it requires a significant amount of hiking and mountaineering experience.

canva canva loading...

The trek is well worth the effort though, as the views along the way are breathtaking, and you'll feel like you're on top of the world once you reach the falls.

If you want something with less of a challenge and closer to home to the Tri-Cities, our most notable waterfall is Palouse Falls, situated in southeastern Washington.

canva canva loading...

Palouse Falls is much more accessible and draws numerous visitors every year for its captivating beauty and recreational opportunities.

This waterfall drops around 200 feet. With well-maintained trails and picnic areas, you can relish the Palouse Falls' scenic views while enjoying some quality time with your loved ones without the hard hike of Colonial Peak Falls.

Heading closer to Seattle, you'll come across Snoqualmie Falls. Snoqualmie Falls is an incredible natural wonder that drops 268 feet (82 meters).

canva canva loading...

It's a favorite spot for tourists, photographers, and nature lovers alike, with multiple observation platforms and trails that provide stunning views of the cascading waters.

If you can't get to Colonial Peak Falls, Palouse and Snoqualmie are a nice substitute but if you really want a challenge, pack your bags and head towards North Cascades National Park.

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?