The Space Needle Turned Gold to Celebrate a Major Moment in Space History
The Seattle Space Needle went gold on Wednesday, and there was a special reason why folks at the Space Needle, and it all has to do with a very special moment in time and history.
If You Saw the Space Needle Glowing Gold, Here's What It Was All About
I'm a huge fan of all things astronomical, and the Space Needle was lit up for an important reason this week.
Seattle's Space Needle Went Gold, and It Was Celebrating Something HUGE
The Space Needle lit up in gold last night to celebrate Voyager 1 reaching an extraordinary milestone: traveling one light-day from Earth! A fitting tribute from a landmark inspired by the future to a spacecraft making history
How cool is that? Voyager 1 launched in 1977 and is the farthest human-made object from Earth.
It's a fitting tribute for one of NASA's biggest achievements, and remember, on board Voyager 1 is that gold record that contains all the information about us Earthlings.
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If you saw the Space Needle this week, that's why it was shining gold, almost a beacon in the night sky for the Voyager 1 celebration.
I've included the video below so you can see the Space Needle in all its splendor as it glows gold.
Seattle Seahawks Super-Fans at Lumen Field
Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster