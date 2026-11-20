The Seattle Space Needle went gold on Wednesday, and there was a special reason why folks at the Space Needle, and it all has to do with a very special moment in time and history.

If You Saw the Space Needle Glowing Gold, Here's What It Was All About

I'm a huge fan of all things astronomical, and the Space Needle was lit up for an important reason this week.

Photo by John Zhou on Unsplash The space needle landmark against a clear sky

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Seattle's Space Needle Went Gold, and It Was Celebrating Something HUGE

The Space Needle lit up in gold last night to celebrate Voyager 1 reaching an extraordinary milestone: traveling one light-day from Earth! A fitting tribute from a landmark inspired by the future to a spacecraft making history

How cool is that? Voyager 1 launched in 1977 and is the farthest human-made object from Earth.

It's a fitting tribute for one of NASA's biggest achievements, and remember, on board Voyager 1 is that gold record that contains all the information about us Earthlings.

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If you saw the Space Needle this week, that's why it was shining gold, almost a beacon in the night sky for the Voyager 1 celebration.

credit: space needle credit: space needle

I've included the video below so you can see the Space Needle in all its splendor as it glows gold.