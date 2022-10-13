What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?

What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?

If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing.



Signpost with right and wrong direction signs vector illustration Zoran Milic loading...

Believe it or not, there are people who collect road signs as a hobby!

In fact, road sign theft is so prevalent in Washington State that the state government has had to replace over 100,000 road signs in the last 10 years.

Get our free mobile app

So, which road sign is the most popular among thieves? The answer might surprise you.

Can You Name The Road Signs That Are Stolen In Washington State?

The most commonly stolen road signs in Washington State are the "69" and "420" signs. The road signs are popular for obvious reasons that I'm sure if you thought about it for a bit, you'd know why. 69 meaning a sexual reference and 420 having drug implications.

Grandbrothers Grandbrothers loading...

It appears Washingtonians can't be trusted with the signs so, over the years, routes and highways have been modified to avoid using the signs that are stolen most often.

The 69 and 420 signs are so popular among thieves that the state has had to replace over 10,000 of them in the last decade.

My buddy Mark Ingalls submitted a pic of a blank road sign near Sunnyside on Highway 12 where mile 69 was supposed to be:

google street view google street view loading...

You'd be even surprised to discover that a fair amount of I-5 "Interstate 5" signs get stolen as well.

There you have it, the most popular road signs that get stolen. You can totally see why they are so popular but fair warning, if you steal one and get caught, you'll get yourself into a bit of trouble.

20 Awesome Tri-Cities Halloween-Themed Homes To Check Out! Check out 20 amazing Tri-Cities homes that are all decked out for Halloween! We've got homes featured from Kennewick to West Richland and all over!