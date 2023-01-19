The Most-Filmed Movie Location in Washington State Is Surprising

Where Is The Best Place To Film A Movie In Washington State?

It might surprise you to discover that the most-filmed place in Washington State isn't the Space Needle or Pikes Place Market.



Volcano Advisory Continues For Mount St. Helens Getty Images loading...

The #1 Place To Film A Movie Isn't The Space Needle In Washington State

You've seen movies like Sleepless In Seattle and 10 Things I Hate About You with their Washington State locations but the one place which is filmed more often is a place in Washington State you wouldn't suspect.

According to the website Digg.com, they broke down all the filming locations for each state, and surprisingly one of the least likely places is the most-filmed spot in Washington State.

The Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is the most-filmed location in Washington State

Here are a few reasons why The Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is the most-filmed location in Washington State:

The Blast Zone

Mount St. Helens made international headlines in 1980 when it erupted with an explosive force that left an indelible mark on the region’s landscape - both literally and figuratively.

The eruption destroyed over 200 homes as well as 57 bridges and 185 miles of highways and railways.

Today visitors can view the destruction firsthand by exploring the blast zone—a 5-mile radius around the volcano where nature has been reclaiming its own since 1980.

The blast zone offers stunning views of lava domes, mudflows, and other geological formations created by the eruption and subsequent recovery process of nature’s powers.

Wildlife Sanctuary

The area surrounding Mount St. Helens is also a wildlife sanctuary where visitors can observe bald eagles, black bears, elk, cougars, deer, foxes, and many other animals in their natural habitats.

Bird watchers will be especially delighted by sightings of great blue herons and woodpeckers at lower elevations while peregrine falcons take advantage of high cliffs to nest near the summit of Mt St Helens from April through August every year.

With over 400 species of wildflowers adorning fields throughout the preserve during the springtime (including trilliums!), there are plenty of captivating sights no matter what time you choose to visit!

Activities for Everyone

From hiking trails to snowshoe paths (in winter), kayaking across Spirit Lake to picnicking beside Coldwater Creek – Mt St Helens offers something truly special for everyone.

With over 100 miles worth of trails that range from easy strolls through meadows to more challenging mountain treks – whatever your age or fitness level there’s something here that will capture your heart.

The next time you're watching your favorite movie and it's been filmed in Washington State, don't be surprised if was filmed at The Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.