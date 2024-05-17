Remember the Largest Drug Bust in Washington State History?

Where Did The Largest Drug Bust Go Down In Washington State History?

Yakima and even my hometown of Clarkston Washington can get a bad rap as some of the worst places for drug trafficking but the location of the biggest drug bust in Washington State history might surprise you.



Richland Washington Had One Of The Largest Drug Busts in December 2022

One of the largest drug busts in Washington State history occurred in December 2022 in Richland Washington.

Looking back at court documents from the US Attorney's Office, drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal Service to traffic multiple-pound quantities of dangerous controlled substances, including fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine.

FBI-Logo loading...

In total, the FBI and its local law enforcement partners seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills (including pink and rainbow-colored pills), more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine.

The FBI and its local partners also seized approximately $15,000 in U.S. Currency and several money counters, which typically are used by banks to count large amounts of U.S. Currency. More than 20 firearms were seized, along with a significant amount of ammunition.

Hector Sanchez-Mendez was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine in a complaint filed on December 15, 2022. A separate complaint filed on December 15, 2022, charges Jeremy Obediha Hendricks and Nichole Diane Holland with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.

So as you look back in time, surprisingly, the biggest drug bust in Washington State history came from the Tri-Cities and not one of the bigger cities in which most people expect drug trafficking to be at its peak.

