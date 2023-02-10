The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You

What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?

In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before.

The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In WA State

A recent gold vein finding from Calibre Mining Corporation near Republic worth 3.7 billion has Washingtonians experiencing gold rush fever but do you realize that the most massive gold nugget was found years earlier?

Washington State's gold rush started in 1873 after gold was discovered in Swauk Creek near Liberty Washington.

According to goldrushnuggets.com, Washington State isn't known for the massive gold nuggets but there has been a few occasions in Washington State history where some gold nuggets have been notable in size.

The largest gold nugget for Washington State that's rumored to have been found weighed 22 ounces which would be worth about $41,000 in today's dollars.

The largest recorded nugget was found in 2013 near Liberty Washington (virtually a ghost town) these days.

A prospector with a metal detector unearthed a 16.25-ounce gold nugget and then discovered a 13-ounce gold nugget close to the 16-ounce gold nugget - talk about a find!

What's The Name Of The Most Famous Gold Nuggets Found In Washington State

These nuggets have been called the Potato Patch nuggets.

As gold mining becomes a hot topic in Washington State again, there are still places to find gold in Washington State and we did a recent article on some of the best places to pan for gold in Washington.

You never know what you are going to find when panning for gold in Washington State but the good news is that there is still plenty of gold to be found in Washington State.

