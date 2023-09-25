The Amount of Money Seattle Seahawks Fans Spend Is Surprising

canva canva loading...

The Average Amount Of Money Seahawks Fans Spend Will Surprise You

Over the weekend, we got another win and I know everyone in my building is fired up about the Seattle Seahawks this season. It's going to be a fun season if everyone can stay healthy.



Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers Getty Images loading...

What Is The Average Amount Of Money A Seattle Seahawks Fan On Their Team?

If you are a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, money might not be an object when supporting your favorite team but you'll be surprised that Seattle Seahawks spend a lot less money on their team than other franchises.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent FinanceBuzz’s survey, they asked over 1,500 NFL fans across all franchises about how much they spend on food, alcohol, and merchandise while supporting their favorite team.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

You'll be surprised by some of these statistics, here are some key findings from the survey:

Los Angeles Rams fans spend the most on average of any fanbase on concessions at in-person games ($176). Carolina Panthers fans spend the least ($61).

San Francisco 49ers fans spend more than any other fanbase on in-stadium alcohol — $60 on average. Panthers fans spend the least on alcohol, at just $13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans spend more annually on merchandise than any other team ($229).

New England Patriots fans are the most frugal when it comes to team merch, averaging just $78 annually.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

But where does that leave the Seattle Seahawks?

The good news is that the 12th man doesn't spend the most or the least on their team.

This is where the average Seattle Seahawks stacks up:

Concessions: $95.66 Alcohol: $34.29 Merchandise: $127.84

As you can, cost-wise, it still pays to be a Seattle Seahawks fan compared to the cost of rooting on the other teams.

You can find your favorite team's ranking here.