The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State

Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State

Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.



We all know that Washington state is home to some pretty strange things.

From the famous (and sometimes infamous) city of Seattle to the remote mountain towns, there's certainly no shortage of quirks and character.

But did you know that Washington also has some pretty strange street names?

Here are just a few of the strangest street names in Washington state.

The first strangest street name has to be "Naming Way" in Seattle. It's a short street, only about two blocks long, but it's sure to leave an impression.

There's also "Interurban Avenue" in Tacoma which was named after a now-defunct electric railway. And then there's "Elk-Chickamin Road" in Okanogan County which is...well...a mouthful.

But those are just the tip of the iceberg. In Snohomish County, there's a street named after everyone's favorite fictional spy: "James Bond Road."

Toad Hollow Road is located in the town of Preston, in King County. While the origins of this strange street name are unknown, one can only imagine that it has something to do with the abundance of frogs and Toads that live in the area. Or maybe it's just because the locals thought it would be funny. Who knows?

In Spokane County, there's a place called "Hangman Valley" which is named after the tragic history of pioneers being hanged there by Native Americans.

And if you're looking for something truly bizarre, check out "Zombie Road" in Lewis County. It got its name from a local legend about a man who went crazy and killed his family with an ax.

Washington State is home to some pretty strange street names. From "Naming Way" to "Zombie Road," there's something for everyone (or whatever walks amongst us). So next time you're out driving around, keep your eyes peeled for these oddities. You never know what you might find!

