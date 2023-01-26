The 6 Best Places to Go Snowshoeing in Washington State

Here Are Six Great Places To Snowshoe In Washington State

With its lush landscapes and picturesque mountains, Washington State is the perfect place to go snowshoeing.

ViktorCap ViktorCap loading...

From Beginner To Expert, These Six Places Are Great For Snowshoeing

Whether you’re a seasoned snowshoer or just starting out, Washington has something for everyone. I'm trying to convince my wife who is an avid skier to give snowshoeing a try.

Get our free mobile app

According to some research I've done there are challenging hikes on Mount Rainier to relaxing trails in the Cascades, and there are plenty of amazing places to enjoy the beauty of winter.

Washington State has many great places for snowshoeing, depending on your level of experience and what you're looking for.

I put together six places you can snowshoe and linked each of the mountain areas for easy access and information for your next big adventure.

Mature woman snowshoeing Thomas Northcut loading...

Some popular options include:

1) Mount Rainier National Park - offers a variety of snowshoeing trails, from easy nature walks to strenuous climbs. The park also offers guided snowshoe tours.

canva canva loading...

2) Stevens Pass - offers miles of groomed trails and backcountry terrain for snowshoeing, as well as equipment rentals and guided tours.

canva canva loading...

3) Crystal Mountain - offers a variety of snowshoeing trails, including a scenic loop around the mountain. The resort also offers equipment rentals and guided tours.

canva canva loading...

4) Leavenworth - offers a variety of snowshoeing trails, including a trail that takes you to a historic mining town. The town also offers equipment rentals and guided tours.

canva canva loading...

5) Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest - offers miles of snowshoeing trails and backcountry terrain, as well as equipment rentals and guided tours.

a pair of classic Bear Paw wooden snowshoes cast shadow in snow marekuliasz loading...

6) Hyak Sno-Park - Located near Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascades, Hyak Sno-Park is another great option for experienced snowshoers looking for a challenge. This area offers over 10 miles of groomed trails as well as some ungroomed areas if you prefer something a bit more rugged.

It's best to check the snow condition and trail status before going as some of the above-mentioned places might be closed or have limited access due to weather conditions but your next adventure awaits - I just need to convince my wife to ditch the skies

7 Breathtaking Washington State Waterfalls You Must Experience Take a road trip to these seven amazing waterfalls in Washington State