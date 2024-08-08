The #1 Thing Washingtonians Overspend Their Money On

Living in Washington State you'd think the number one thing we'd spend our money on would be coffee but you'll be shocked that it isn't coffee.



Believe It Or Not, Coffee Isn't The #1 Thing Washingtonians Overspend For

My wife and I went to Colorado a few years ago for a wedding and we couldn't find a coffee stand to save our lives. We are so used to there being a coffee stand on every corner that we discovered that in the PNW we are quite spoiled with all the coffee stands.

A TV emblazoned with the Netflix logo

So when it comes to overspending, you'd think coffee but that's not it here in Washington State.

A recent survey and article by reviewed.usatoday.com did a top 10 list of items that we are overspending on.

Some of the items seem pretty obvious. Washingtonians are overspending on daily lunches, gym memberships, and even groceries. Coffee was ranked #7 and food delivery was ranked #8

Roaster's Coffee sells to Oregon firm (google street view)

Subscriptions have become a big deal and you might surprised at how much you are overspending there but the #1 thing that Washingtonians are overspending on is online shopping.

I'll admit I'm an eBay junkie and shopping online has made it even easier. Online shopping has become so easy and quick that it's almost second nature these days.

So as you look at your budget, one area you might want to look at is your online shopping.

You can read more about the top 10 here.

