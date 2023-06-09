The #1 State That Residents of Washington State Are Leaving For

Where Are Washington Residents Moving To When They Leave The State?

I'm a true Washingtonian. I was born in Clarkston Washington and spent my childhood growing up in the LC Valley. My radio career has allowed me to move to several different states but I always seem to make my way back home.



Washington State Residents Are Leaving For This State Near Oregon

Of the Pacific Northwest, the one state I haven't lived in is Oregon. Luckily, my wife is from Salem Oregon so I've managed to see a lot of Oregon through the years without living there.

Washington State is a great place to live but it's also not for everyone. People come and go and it's interesting what states people leave Washington for.

According to Forbes.com, over 13,000 families left Washington State. One of the reasons noted in the article was housing costs.

Oregon has a 7% lower cost of living and Idaho, our next-door neighbor is the least expensive state to live in the Pacific Northwest.

Both states ranked high on the list with Stacker.com with Oregon placing #2 and Idaho placing #5 on the places that Washingtonians are moving to.

The surprise comes from the #1 place Washingtonians are moving to. California!

Interestingly enough, California is the #1 state Washingtonians are moving to when they leave the state. Over 32,000 people moved to Califonia in 2019 according to Stacker.com.

Washington only ranked 4th as a common destination for Californians to move to Washington State.

It's interesting to note that as much as we complain about Californians, we are the ones moving into their state.

