The #1 Reason You Are Hearing Big Booms in Eastern Washington

If you are hearing some loud booms erupting through Eastern Washington, there might be a good reason over the next few days.



Big Boom Alert: Yakima Training Center Testing Field Artillery

Our dog Bodhi is super-sensitive to sounds and a simple sonic boom can send him scurrying around the house. There are several reasons you hear big booms in the Evergreen State.

Booms can be several things. First, jets make massive sonic booms and earthquakes can also make loud booms that you can hear from hundreds of miles away.

Explosions and Weather can also create loud booms, heck, even my neighbor in his backyard lights off an M-80 which gets my dog jumping.

Washington State Booms: Testing Expected To Continue Through January 2025

If you live near Yakima, you are accustomed to the Yakima Training Center and their military drills but people who aren't from Eastern Washington might be wondering where the loud booms are coming from.

A posting on Facebook from the Yakima Training Center talks about how long you can expect to hear the loud booms in the Yakima Valley:

Field Artillery units are training through the end of the month. Current weather conditions could cause noise to be amplified which allows it to be carried farther than usual. This is routine training conducted periodically to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken.

So if you have been curious about the loud booms you are hearing, it seems like the #1 reason is coming from the Yakima Training Center until the end of January.

