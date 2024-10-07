The #1 Reason Why Car Thieves Love Washington State So Much

I'm not sure what the deal is but car thieves tend to love Washington and Oregon.



Car Thefts Have Gone Up By 44% Over The Last Ten Years In Washington State

I've often talked about the fact that the one place in all my years of living in Washington State where I had the most crime and theft happen to me was Yakima.

Years ago, I had a Chevy Corsica and the stereo was ripped out of it I once had a Toyota Tacoma where the windows were shattered and all of my CDs were taken.

So what's the deal? Why do car thieves love Washington State?

Car thief, car theft djedzura loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to the FBI, from 2019 to 2023, the nationwide rate of motor vehicle theft incidents rose from 199.4 incidents per 100,000 people to 283.5, making car theft jump by 44% according to an article from Marketwatch Guides.

It might surprise you to discover that Washington and Oregon both ranked #2 and #3 in the nation with the number one hot spot in the nation being Colorado (I didn't see that one coming)

Maridav Maridav loading...

Washington State is second in the nation for auto theft with nearly 640 vehicle thefts for every 100,000 people. WA state's auto thefts are up 50% over the last 10 years. Thieves target Honda Accords, Chevrolet Silverados, and Honda Civics.

Oregon doesn't fare much better, they are third in the nation for auto theft with 550 vehicle thefts for every 100,000 people. Subaru Legacies, Honda Civics, and Honda CRXs are the most targeted in Oregon.

Thieves love Washington and Oregon so it might be wise to keep your doors locked and make sure you have full coverage insurance to protect your vehicle and pay close attention if you have the vehicles mentioned above because you could be a target.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals