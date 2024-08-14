The #1 Reason for Auto Accidents in Washington State

So yesterday I was on 395 in Kennewick for over an hour in a traffic jam. It's so easy to get frustrated with summer construction around the Tri-Cities.



I eventually jumped off at 240 but still was late for my appointment.

Luckily, I kept a cool head but it did get me wondering what the #1 cause of traffic accidents is in Washington State.

You'd think road rage but nope, you'd be wrong.

According to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, distracted driving is the leading cause of auto accidents in Washington State. Texting while driving, talking on the phone, eating, or adjusting the radio, distractions behind the wheel can have serious consequences.

Another major factor contributing to auto accidents in Washington State according to the WATSC is speeding. Driving above the speed limit or too fast for road conditions can lead to loss of control, reduced reaction time, and more severe crashes.

Impaired driving is also a significant factor in auto accidents in Washington State according to the website colburnlaw.com.

Failure to yield right-of-way is a common cause of auto accidents in Washington State. When drivers fail to yield at intersections or when merging onto highways, it can result in T-bone collisions, sideswiped, and other types of crashes.

Finally, weather conditions significantly affect auto accidents in Washington State. Rainy weather can make roads slick and decrease visibility while snow and ice can create hazardous driving conditions.

So there are a lot of factors that can cause an auto accident but distracted driving is the #1 for Washington State so make sure you are always keeping your eyes on the road fellow road warrior and YES avoid the Blue Bridge in Pasco if you can or at least until summer is over.

