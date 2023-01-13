The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State

What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?

As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?



Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State

Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State

Let's deep dive as we will explore what the #1 natural disaster is that Washington State residents have to worry about.

The Pacific Northwest is prone to a variety of natural disasters, from earthquakes and landslides to floods and forest fires.



You might think that wildfires might be on top of the list but it comes in at # 2 that Washington residents have to deal with.

However, one type of natural disaster stands out as the most common in Washington State:

Flooding

Flooding

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), over 40% of all declared disasters in Washington State since 1953 have been related to flooding or mudslides caused by heavy rains or snowmelt.

Floods can be particularly damaging because they don’t just cause physical damage to homes and businesses; they can also cause contamination of water supplies and soil erosion, leading to long-term environmental consequences.

Flooding can also lead to power outages if electrical lines are affected. Furthermore, floods can last for weeks or months, making them especially difficult to manage and recover from.



Residents of Washington should take measures such as stocking up on emergency supplies and creating an emergency plan before a flood occurs.

Additionally, homeowners should consider flood insurance if they live in an area prone to flooding—it is not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies.

Finally, it is important to stay informed about potential flooding events so that you can take the necessary precautions before it is too late.