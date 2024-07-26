The #1 Huckleberry Picking Place in Washington State

Growing up in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley, huckleberries were a right of passage in my young life.



Know The Rules Before You Go Huckleberry Picking At This #1 Spot In WA

Some of my best memories are of huckleberry picking with my foster family. We had some great little secret patches near the Grand Ronde River but there is one place in Washington State that could be the #1 spot for huckleberry picking in the state.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

It might be a honey hole in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest but there are some rules you'll need to know before you go :

Every harvester of huckleberries is required to have a permit on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

If you are picking for personal consumption and under 1 gallon of berries per day (up to three gallons of berries per year), you can get a free use permit online to print and take with while harvesting.

If larger quantities are wanted or if you plan to sell your berries or berry products (jams, ice cream, fruit-leather or other items), you need a Charge Use (commercial) Permit- available at your local Ranger District or Monument Headquarters.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest does not start issuing commercial huckleberry permits until mid-August.

Mechanical removal of berries is not allowed. (Rakes or other brush disturbing devices.)

Harvesting of berries is allowed on the majority of lands on the Forest. Areas closed to harvest include Wildernesses, Research Natural Areas, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and the Mineral Block. A free, detailed map is available at your local Ranger Districts.

Harvesting of berries is allowed on the majority of lands on the Forest. Areas closed to harvest include Wildernesses, Research Natural Areas, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and the Mineral Block. A free, detailed map is available at your local Ranger Districts. Please respect lands reserved as American Indian harvest areas.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest is a great place to do a little huckleberry picking, just follow the rules and have the time of your life.