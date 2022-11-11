Canva

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting.

Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link.

NEVER click on any links from any unknown numbers. Never give out your personal information to anyone you're uncertain of. If you have any questions about your Amazon account, you're advised to log in. If you have any questions about any of your accounts, you should personally contact the company.

