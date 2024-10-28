Why 2 Parks in Richland WA Are Suddenly Closed

Richland Announces Closure of Portions of Wye Park and Columbia Park West

We are so lucky in the Tri-Cities to have our parks, but sadly, two parks in Richland, Washington, are shutting down over safety concerns.



Portions of Wye Park and Columbia Park West are temporarily closed by the City of Richland.

“We take the stewardship of our parks seriously,” said Joe Schiessl, Deputy City Manager

Recently, Wye Park and Columbia Park West in Richland have experienced a significant increase in incidents of vandalism, damage to public facilities, and illegal activities. These issues raise concerns regarding public health and safety according to a posting on the City of Richland's Facebook page

Unfortunately, the recent actions have made it imperative to take immediate action.

These activities have not only harmed publicly owned property but have also negatively impacted the natural resources managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers."

As recent activities have escalated, the City of Richland is announcing a temporary closure of portions of Wye Park and Columbia Park West, effective immediately.

This closure will temporarily reduce the pressure on the parks and natural resources, ensuring the City has time to perform necessary maintenance and restore the integrity of this community resource.

You can read more about the closings and details below in the original posting from the City of Richland.

