The holidays can be a joyful fun and fulfilling time of year for many. We all know how having a focus can help us get through the winter months a bit easier. But even the joyful lights and hustle and bustle of the holidays can't help those suffering from SAD.

As the days grow shorter and the skies turn grey, many adults are familiar with the winter blues brought on by Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

But it’s important to recognize that teens are also deeply affected by this condition, which can significantly impact their mental health during the colder months.

For teens, the struggle with SAD can often be overlooked.

This age group is already navigating the emotional ups and downs of adolescence, and the added challenge of shorter days and reduced sunlight can amplify feelings of sadness, anxiety, and fatigue as explained by Susan Boyer, Executive Director of Washington Virtual Academies

The impact of SAD on teens can be particularly difficult to spot, as many symptoms—such as irritability, withdrawal from friends, changes in sleep patterns, or trouble concentrating—can be mistaken for typical teenage mood swings.

As winter sets in, it’s crucial for parents, guardians, and educators to be aware of the signs of SAD in teens.

Teens can be moody could it be they are suffering from SAD?

While they may not always express what they’re feeling, the lack of sunlight and colder weather can lead to increased isolation, difficulty staying motivated, and a decline in overall mental well-being.

Supporting teens during this time means fostering an environment of emotional awareness, encouraging outdoor activities when possible, and ensuring that they have access to mental health resources.

If you have a teen in your life, don’t underestimate the emotional toll winter can have on them. By recognizing the signs and offering support, we can help teens navigate these darker months with resilience.

Even as an adult, I am very affected with the change in shorter, darker days. For me it helps to stay busy and spend as much time outdoors as possible even if the weather is bad.

Send me an App chat and let me know how you or your teen is coping with the Winter blues,

Get our free mobile app

Explore 5 of the Biggest Ranches in Washington State Here's our list of the biggest ranches in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals