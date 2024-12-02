Tri-Cities Best Ways to Beat the ‘After Holiday Winter Blues’

Thank goodness we have the lights and joy of the holidays to keep us all busy during the darker, colder days! Once the Holidays are over It gets a little harder!

As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, it can be easy to feel a little down. But staying mentally healthy during the winter months is all about staying connected and active.

One of the best ways to keep your spirits high is by making new connections and joining fun activities that get you out of the house.

Plan activities that get you out of the house

Consider joining a meetup group to learn something new or tap into your creative side—maybe a dance class, or even signing up for a holiday crafting event!

Support live music

Vibe Tri-Cities has updated posts of activities for Tri-Cities entertainment.

Many wineries or restaurants provide musical entertainment, so support local live music and get out and enjoy some! Go alone or invite some friends to meet you there.

Every winter I try to find something to do that I've never done before. Just a little something to pique my interest and give myself something to look forward to.

This could be a vacation out of town or maybe something as simple as hosting a game night with friends once a week.

Plan activities you can look forward to

Many of our local wineries host wonderful events like glass-making, painting, or crafting that are perfect for shaking off the winter blues while meeting new people.

If you’re someone who enjoys the outdoors, winter hiking is a great way to embrace the colder weather. Bundle up and explore the beauty of our local trails!

Or, if you prefer to stay indoors, grab some friends and head out for bowling or a movie night. These low-pressure activities help keep your mind active and engaged.

The Richland Recreation Center also offers several winter classes that will keep you moving, from fitness programs to yoga.

And with the holidays behind us, having a plan for staying active and engaged will help keep you energized and positive through the colder months.

By planning ahead and taking advantage of local opportunities, you'll stay healthy, both mentally and physically, and make this winter a season full of fun and connection.

Let me know what kinds of things you do to get through winter! Send me an App Chat!

