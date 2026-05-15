Tri-Cities Pet of the Week: Meet Rolly, the Three-Legged Dog Full of Heart

We've got an adoptable dog that really needs a second chance from the Tri-Cities Animal Services, and you will fall in love with Rolly as we did in the studio this morning.

Sweet Senior Rolly Is Ready to Charm His Way Into Your Home

His story is sad, but hopefully, you can be the bright star in his life and adopt him.

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Looking for a Loyal Companion? Rolly Could Be Your Perfect Match

Rolly was picked up by Animal Control at Horne Rapids Golf Course in Richland after arriving injured from unknown trauma.

As a result of those injuries, Rolly did require a leg amputation, but you would hardly know it watching him trot around now. He is neutered and ready to go home right now.

Rolly is estimated to be around 12 years old and weighs about 35 pounds, making him the perfect medium-sized companion.

Despite everything he has clearly been through, this sweet senior still has more pep in his step (or trot) than a lot of dogs half his age.

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He walks beautifully on a leash, takes treats very gently, knows how to sit, and is polite when passing by his doggie neighbors. He’s the kind of dog that is simply enjoyable to spend time around, easygoing, sweet, and genuinely happy to be included.

Rolly also has the most adorable smile, and because of the trauma he experienced, one of his eyes currently appears darker than the other while still healing, which somehow just adds even more character to this already unforgettable little guy.

What really stands out about Rolly is that he does not let any of what happened to him slow him down.

He has adjusted incredibly well to life as a tri-pawed dog and continues moving through the world like he has places to be and people to charm.

Staff also strongly suspect Rolly may already be potty-trained. He keeps a very clean kennel and immediately does his business once he gets access to grass outside. Since he was found as a stray, his history with other dogs or cats is unknown.

Can we get this little guy adopted? He deserves so much more in life. You can get more details about Rolly here.