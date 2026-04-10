This Good Boy Was Left Behind at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter…Now He’s Ready to Go Home With You

I can't believe someone abandoned this sweet boy at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, but Pickle Jam needs a second chance.

From Play Yard to Your Yard: Pickle Jam Is Ready to Go Home

We met Pickle Jam this morning in the radio studio, and we fell in love with him, and he's up for adoption from Tri-Cities Animal Services.

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Left at the Shelter, Loved by Everyone: Pickle Jam’s Story

Let me sing his praises.

Pickle Jam was found by staff on the old TCAS property in one of the play yards. It appears someone brought this 100% good boy to the shelter but did not properly check him in.

Despite that rough start, Pickle Jam has shown nothing but sweetness and charm.

At just over a year old, this German Shepherd mix weighs about 68 pounds and is still very much a puppy at heart.

It’s clear that someone spent time with him; he already knows how to sit, walks beautifully on a leash, and carries himself with a calm, well-mannered demeanor that is especially impressive for his size and age.

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Pickle Jam is incredibly food-motivated and loves to show off his skills for treats.

He is polite in his kennel, waiting patiently to be leashed without jumping or barking, and he enjoys playtime with toys, especially squeaky ones.

He has a gentle, affectionate side as well, often leaning in close for comfort and connection, showing the loyal nature typical of his breed.

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His history with other dogs or cats is unknown, but his behavior at the shelter suggests he may enjoy having a canine companion to play with.

Pickle Jam is neutered and ready to go home today. He is looking for a home that will continue to nurture his training, appreciate his gentle personality, and give him the love and stability he deserves.

Pickle Jam’s adoption fee is $50. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

You can check out more details about Pickle Jam here.