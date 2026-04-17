Meet Lorax: Kennewick’s Big-Hearted “Gentle Giant” Ready for a Home

Our pet of the week from the Tri-Cities Animal Services is the lovable Lorax, who needs a second chance.

Lorax the Sweet Pup Has Manners, Charm, and Plenty of Love to Give

Lorax was found tied up outside Northwest Golf Cars on West Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick and brought to the shelter

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Meet Lorax: A Playful Pup Who Just Wants to Be Close to His People

These sad stories of abandonment can hopefully be turned around by a loving home.

Here are his details as provided by the animal shelter:

At around 60 pounds, Lorax is a gentle giant with a big voice in the kennel but an even bigger heart once you get him out.

He walks right by your side without pulling, happily stopping for the occasional sniff, and he loves to show off what he knows—“sit,” “shake,” “down”—all delivered with the softest, most polite treat manners.

He is also very clearly potty trained, which is always a huge win.

Lorax is a people dog through and through. He loves to be close—really close—and despite his size, if your lap is available, he will absolutely try to be in it… or at least on it. He’s playful, affectionate, and just wants to be near his people.

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He recently spent time in a home with two other large dogs, where we learned something important about him.

While he interacted well overall, when it came to toys or treats, Lorax made it very clear that those things were his and his alone.

We’re not sure if this was part of him settling in and trying to establish himself, or if this is a behavior he will consistently have—but it is something his future home should be aware of.

Because of this, Lorax may do best as the only pet in the home so he doesn’t have to share those high-value items. His history with cats is unknown.

It’s worth noting that none of these “mine” tendencies have been directed toward people—staff and volunteers can play with him and handle toys with no issues.

Lorax is a happy, loving, people-oriented dog who is ready to be someone’s shadow, best friend, and oversized lap dog.

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Sweet Lorax is so worth a second chance. Get more details on adopting him here.