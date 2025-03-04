Is anyone else totally dreading tax season? That's a ridiculous question right? I'm not sure anyone doesn't dread it!

It's so daunting it seems, even if you prepare well and think you're doing all the right things to stay organized.

If you're preparing and filing your own taxes, good for you! (I used to do mine before they got so complex)

H&R Block has some good tutorials that can help you file your taxes without hiring a professional.

Creating a spreadsheet is helpful if you plan to itemize your taxes you can use this to organize your expenses.

Finding a tax consultant to do your taxes for you can be very expensive but often worth the money.

You still have to do the prep though and give all the information (in an organized fashion) to your tax man so he can prepare your filing.

If you think your tax filing will be fairly simple this year and you want to prepare and file on your own, Turbo Tax is a good help. I used this site years ago and it was very easy and accurate.

If you plan to hire a tax consultant this year, there are plenty but they are entering the business time of the season so you'd better reach out quickly if you haven't done so already.

1. Liberty Tax Prep

2. Turbo Tax Professional

3. JBA CPA

4. H & R Block

5. Jackson & Hewitt

Start preparing now so you don't have to crunch time to make the April 15th deadline.

