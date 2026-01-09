Washington Among 27 States Hit by Massive Tater Tot Recall
Before grabbing your kids' favorite tots, be aware of a major FDA tater tot recall spanning 27 states, including Washington.
FDA Recall: Tater Tots Shipped to Washington State
McCain Foods, based in Burley, Idaho, is recalling 38,000 cases of tater tots due to potential plastic contamination.
It's a voluntary recall that includes all of these states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, ND, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, WI.
Check Your Freezer: Tater Tot Recall Reaches Washington State
This is the product you are looking for:
Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, item number OIF00215A. Frozen potato product is packaged in clear unlabeled poly bag per case. Net wt. 30 lbs. UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8. McCain Foodservice Solutions.
Batch Codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, 1005481770 Production Dates: E 20271009, E 20271010, E 20271011, E 20271012, E 20271013, E 20271014
READ MORE: Massive Beef Recall in Washington State U Need To Know
Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel, item number 1000006067. Frozen potato product is packaged in 6/5 lb. clear unlabeled poly bags per case. UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0. Distributed by Sysco Corporation, Houston, TX. Product of U.S.A.
Batch Codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, 1005485660 Production Dates: 11505 R, 11605 R, 11705 R, 11705 R, 11805 R 11805 R represents date 10/18/2025 and R is Plant Identifier for McCain Burley.
Check your freezer for any of these products and dispose of them. You can check out more details on the tater tot recall here.
Washington State March 2025 Food Recalls You Need to Know About
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals