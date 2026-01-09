Washington Among 27 States Hit by Massive Tater Tot Recall

Before grabbing your kids' favorite tots, be aware of a major FDA tater tot recall spanning 27 states, including Washington.

FDA Recall: Tater Tots Shipped to Washington State

McCain Foods, based in Burley, Idaho, is recalling 38,000 cases of tater tots due to potential plastic contamination.

It's a voluntary recall that includes all of these states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, ND, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, WI.

Check Your Freezer: Tater Tot Recall Reaches Washington State

This is the product you are looking for:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, item number OIF00215A. Frozen potato product is packaged in clear unlabeled poly bag per case. Net wt. 30 lbs. UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8. McCain Foodservice Solutions.

Batch Codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, 1005481770 Production Dates: E 20271009, E 20271010, E 20271011, E 20271012, E 20271013, E 20271014

Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel, item number 1000006067. Frozen potato product is packaged in 6/5 lb. clear unlabeled poly bags per case. UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0. Distributed by Sysco Corporation, Houston, TX. Product of U.S.A.

Batch Codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, 1005485660 Production Dates: 11505 R, 11605 R, 11705 R, 11705 R, 11805 R 11805 R represents date 10/18/2025 and R is Plant Identifier for McCain Burley.

Check your freezer for any of these products and dispose of them. You can check out more details on the tater tot recall here.