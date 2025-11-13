Target’s 10-Foot Rule is Coming to Washington State Stores

My friend Jessica is the biggest Target fan, and she'll love this policy while shopping at Target stores in Washington State. It's made big news over the last few weeks.

The little-known rule makes WA Target trips more cheerful

So, don't be surprised this holiday season if you are roaming the aisles in Kennewick or Seattle; it doesn't matter because all Target stores are implementing a 10-foot rule, and here's what you need to know about it.

The rule is simple but effective: whenever a Target team member is within 10 feet of a guest, they’re encouraged to make eye contact, smile, and offer assistance.

Whether you’re looking for a specific item in the Richland Target or comparing home décor at the Northgate location, that friendly “Can I help you find something?” is part of the store’s new policy.

WA shoppers say Target feels different. Here's why PNW Target stores Have Changed

So it won't be your imagination this holiday season if you are shopping at Target and you are greeted by a Target employee, especially if they make eye contact with you.

As you get ready for the crazy aisles and the big deals in a few weeks, it might be a good thing that the 10-foot rule will be in effect.

