I've heard the saying "Chivalry is dead" but I find very chivalrous men everywhere. I was told more than once by men that "not all women appreciate it and are often offended."

I was shocked.

What's not to love about anyone offering to make your day easier or less heavy? I'm an independent woman and fairly strong so of course I can do it myself, but that's not the point. The kindness of anyone offering to lighten my load is much appreciated!

If there is a door I don't need to open (while I'm carrying a million things) or someone offers to help me lift something into my truck from a big Costco run...I'm very appreciative. I also try to return the favor to those I see who need it.

For those who do appreciate men who offer good values and courtesy according to DatingNews.Com

The city in Washington with the most charming men is:

#1 Tacoma

Nestled along the shores of Puget Sound, Tacoma's men are known for their courteous demeanor and friendly nature. Whether it's offering a helping hand on a rainy day or holding the door with a smile, their acts of kindness brighten even the cloudiest days. It's a place where small acts of politeness create a big sense of community, making everyone feel right at home. The list shows Bellevue and Vancouver as second and third in the state.

Is it safe to date online?

Many people have met their lifelong partners online. It pays to be cautious.

That is not to say there aren't wonderful chivalrous men around us. I could give you ten right off the top of my head who live here in the Tri-Cities. Now, if being 'Chivalrous' was all we were looking for that would be easy. Right?

I will say, that I think it's important to respect yourself enough that the message is loud and clear about the way you expect to be treated by a potential partner. Admittedly, This one took me many years to learn!

How do I find better men to date?

A recent survey found women who have repeatedly encountered less than respectful men on dating sites, conveyed traits that were important to them.

Patience and understanding: 32%

Politeness and respect: 31%

Thoughtfulness and consideration: 19%

Good communication skills: 14%

Humility and modesty: 4%

Whether you frequent dating sites or hope to meet someone organically, remember that it all begins with the precedent you set.

Happy Dating!

