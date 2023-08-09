Favorite Kennewick Mexican Restaurant Near High School is Closing

A Favorite Kennewick High School Hangout Is Closing After 40 Years

After 40 years in the same location near Kennewick High School, one of Tri-Cities' favorite restaurants is closing its doors.



One Of Kennewick's Favorite Fast Food Places Is Closing Its Doors In August

I can't imagine that kids and adults alike won't be zipping into a beloved Kennewick Mexican fast-food restaurant during the upcoming school year.

As a teen, when you finally get to High School, nothing is cooler than leaving campus and grabbing lunch --- that was freedom in High School.

Taco John's, a Kennewick fast-food favorite, is located at 701 W. Vineyard Drive and after August, its doors will be closed for good.

In an article from the Tri-City Herald, the leased property has been put up for sale and should go quickly to another restaurant but it's still a sad day as Taco John's says goodbye to the Tri-Cities.

No reasons were given for the closure in the article but a $7,000-a-month lease might be the reason that Taco John's is closing.

High Schoolers will have other options like the nearby Burger Ranch and Pizza Hut but I can tell you from my days as a high schooler, nothing beats a Taco Tuesday and hanging with your best buds.

Goodbye Taco John's, you'll be missed.

You can read more on Taco John's closure here.

