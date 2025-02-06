The Coolest Rock You’ll Want To Climb in Washington State

One of the coolest places to hike in Washington State also has one of the coolest visuals from far away.



Why Swallows Nest Rock is a Must-Visit for Rock Climbers in Washington

As a kid growing up in the Lewis-Clark Valley, I've always been enamored with Swallow's Nest rock which overlooks the Snake River on the Clarkston side of the river.

tommy sitka via Youtube tommy sitka via Youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Besides the visual look of the rock, it's also a great place to hike in the summers of Washington State.

I did a quick Google search on a hiking trail for Swallows Nest Rock, it does exist but with some restrictions.

Discovering Adventure: Climbing Swallows Nest Rock in Washington

According to the Washington Trails Association, you can climb to the top of this amazing rock that rises 400 feet above the road, looking like Pride Rock from The Lion King.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

So the next time you are looking for a breathtaking view, try the Swallow's Nest Rock hike. It's on private property but you are allowed to hike to the rock as long as you don't let the horses out - that's the LC Valley for you.

I've admired the rock for years and if you are looking for a unique hiking experience, Swallow's Nest Rock is worth checking out.

Once you are done hiking, head to Sharp's Burger Ranch or Fazzari's Pizza for lunch, two great Clarkston Washington places to eat.

5 of the Best Places To Hike During the Winter in Washington State Here are 5 places to hike during the winter with truly gorgeous views in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals