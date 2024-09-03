SUV Submerged in Irrigation Canal on Kennewick’s S Gum St. Leads to DUI Arrest

Single Vehicle Collision on Kennewick's S Gum St. Leads to DUI Arrest

Gum Street residents in Kennewick got a surprise Monday night when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the irrigation canal.

A posting on the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook explained how the SUV had gotten into the irrigation canal.

On September 2, 2024, at approximately 8:45 PM, Kennewick officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 3600 block of S Gum Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle partially submerged in a nearby canal. The driver was quickly identified and confirmed that he had not sustained any injuries.

Following the initial assessment, officers conducted a DUI investigation. The driver, Antonio Burnett Camacho, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence (RCW 46.61.502).

The vehicle has since been safely removed from the canal, and there are no further concerns regarding the canal or the surrounding roadway.

