Suspicious Ballot Envelope Prompts Benton County Investigation

A suspicious Benton County ballot alerted the bomb squad and the Kennewick Police to an investigation.

In a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Department, a ballot envelope felt unusually heavy and oddly shaped was dropped on February 10th at the Benton County Election Center in Kennewick

Out of caution, according to the press release, deputies and Major Crimes Detectives responded and worked with the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to help determine the contents of the ballot.

Their assessment confirmed the envelope did not contain any explosive materials.

So, what is the official update on the suspicious ballot?

The sealed ballot was then sent to an independent forensic lab. The contents were identified as general household trash and small documents unrelated to the election process.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will continue reviewing the incident to determine whether any laws were violated.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Case #2026-003880