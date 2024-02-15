Four Suspects Apprehended After Stealing a Kia From Pasco
Team work by local Police departments caught four suspects involved with a stolen vehicle.
At 2:45 pm on Thursday, Kennewick Police were notified by Pasco Police that a stolen KIA was entering Kennewick. Pasco Police had attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to pull over.
The four occupants ditched the vehicle near Highway 395 and Yelm.
The suspects fled on foot. Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives were already in the area. Pasco Street Crimes, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, and Kennewick Police Department CAT Detectives all responded to assist.
The four suspects were quickly apprehended and are in custody.
KPD's K9 Ivan was also dispatched to the scene to search the area for any weapons or contraband that the suspects may have ditched in the area. Nothing was located. Pasco Police are continuing their investigation.
Police are warning residents that Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen at an unprecedented rate because of security flaws. The "Kia Boyz" challenge has gone viral resulting in a HUGE increase of stolen vehicles. Law enforcement agencies are working to hold these vehicle thieves accountable.
Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners should be aware.
To avoid having your vehicle stolen, you're advised to park in a well-lit area and install an alarm system.
