Four Suspects Apprehended After Stealing a Kia From Pasco

Team work by local Police departments caught four suspects involved with a stolen vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

At 2:45 pm on Thursday, Kennewick Police were notified by Pasco Police that a stolen KIA was entering Kennewick. Pasco Police had attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to pull over.

The four occupants ditched the vehicle near Highway 395 and Yelm.

The suspects fled on foot. Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives were already in the area. Pasco Street Crimes, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, and Kennewick Police Department CAT Detectives all responded to assist.

The four suspects were quickly apprehended and are in custody.

KPD's K9 Ivan was also dispatched to the scene to search the area for any weapons or contraband that the suspects may have ditched in the area. Nothing was located. Pasco Police are continuing their investigation.

Police are warning residents that Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen at an unprecedented rate because of security flaws. The "Kia Boyz" challenge has gone viral resulting in a HUGE increase of stolen vehicles. Law enforcement agencies are working to hold these vehicle thieves accountable.

Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners should be aware.

To avoid having your vehicle stolen, you're advised to park in a well-lit area and install an alarm system.

The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll