Two Suspects Arrested in Othello on Outstanding Warrants for Stolen Property

A man and woman were arrested at a home in Othello on Tuesday.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Adams County Sheriff's Office loading...

28-year-old Adam Morfin and 33-year-old Lizbeth Campos-Pardo were both located at the residence in the 2200 block of Barbara Road.

Get our free mobile app

Adams County Sheriff's Office Adams County Sheriff's Office loading...

Morfin was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and outstanding warrants. Campos-Pardo was arrested on outstanding warrants for residential burglary and theft of a vehicle.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Adams County Sheriff's Office loading...

Several items were recovered, including tools and keys.If any of the keys may belong to you, contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View