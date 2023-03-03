Two Suspects Arrested in Othello on Outstanding Warrants for Stolen Property
A man and woman were arrested at a home in Othello on Tuesday.
28-year-old Adam Morfin and 33-year-old Lizbeth Campos-Pardo were both located at the residence in the 2200 block of Barbara Road.
Morfin was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and outstanding warrants. Campos-Pardo was arrested on outstanding warrants for residential burglary and theft of a vehicle.
Several items were recovered, including tools and keys.If any of the keys may belong to you, contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
