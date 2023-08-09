Suspected Homeless Camp Destroyed by 9.5 Acre Fire in Soap Lake

A 9.5-acre fire destroyed several vehicles and campers this past Friday in Soap Lake.

Grant County Fire District 13-Facebook Grant County Fire District 13-Facebook loading...

According to social media posts, the fire started last Friday night in the 3800 block of SR28 East. It was described as a junk yard and wildfire combined.

The fire destroyed 20 vehicles, 5 recreational vehicles or trailers, and approximately 100 appliances. Grant County volunteer firefighters were on the scene till 4 am Saturday. They returned later in the day for mopping up. No cause of the fire was given.

Because so many appliances were destroyed in the fire, speculation is that people were camping on the property.

