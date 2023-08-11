Fight Me: New Survey Says Seattle Washington Has the Cutest Dogs

New Survey Says Seattle Washington Has The Cutest Dogs In The Nation

There's a new nationwide survey where Seattle Washington ranks as one of the top ten places for cutest dogs.



rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Does Seattle Have The Cutest Dogs? Where Does Tri-Cities Washington Rank?

I'll be honest, all dogs are cute to me except maybe "Cujo". I know that most people are either a dog or cat person and while I like both, I'm definitely a dog person. I had a border collie named Joe as a kid and for me, he was the greatest dog that ever lived.

Get our free mobile app

After he passed away, it took me twenty-some years before I could get another dog. I have since changed my stance and now have three awesome dogs which are the pictures in this article.

mikals mikals loading...

A new survey by mixbox.com says that Seattle Washington is #2 in the nation for cutest pups. The #1 slot went to Oklahoma City but I'm going to focus on Seattle since we are living in Washington State.

Here are the criteria of the survey from Mix Box:

they had a panel of dog-loving judges blindly score sets of dog photos from the 25 most populous U.S. cities and 10 international cities. The judges scored based on 5 different categories: cutest dogs overall, cutest small dogs, cutest big dogs, best-groomed dogs, and cutest faces.

mikals mikals loading...

One of the reasons Seattle ranked so high was it tended to be a city where dog owners posted about their pooches a lot on Instagram and Facebook.

You can read the complete ranking and survey here.

As some of you may know, my social feeds are generally my dogs so hopefully my postings contributed to the ranking as well but I will leave you with one last thought.

mikals mikals loading...

Isn't every dog a cute dog?

I'd say so.