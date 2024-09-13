Why Superstar Actor Keanu Reeves Was Spotted in Eastern Washington

Everyone has their first Keanu Reeves movie. My first was Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure but who thought Reeves would go on to be one of Hollywood's biggest stars?



Keanu Reeves Starred In The Matrix, Point Break, And The John Wick Movie Franchise

I'm a fan. Speed and Point Break were awesome and The Matrix blew us away and of course who doesn't love John Wick?

Some people might not realize it but Keanu Reeves is a musician and tours the country with his band Dogstar.

That's the reason he was in Eastern Washington.

In a posting from the Airway Heights Police Department, Keanu Reeves stopped down after a concert performance and hung out with the State Patrol and Tribal Police, gladly snapping pics and selfies with some amazing first responders. We know Keanu Reeves to be a swell guy but stopping and taking pictures was a bonus for the hard-working men and women at the concert.

Actor Keanu Reeves was in Airway Heights with his band, Dogstar, on September 10 for a performance at the Spokane Tribe Casino. The Airway Heights Police Department collaborated with the Washington State Patrol and Spokane Tribal Police to ensure the concert was safe and secure. Reeves chatted and posed for pictures.

