Super Soul Soup Volunteers to Feed Hungry Homeless in Tri-Cities

A group of volunteers in Tri-Cities has come together to help feed the homeless.

The Soul Soup volunteers are dedicated to giving a helping hand to those who need it in Tri-Cities.

According to the Soul Soup website, they rely 100% on volunteers to carry out the program. if you have time, go here.

For those who are looking to eat, see below.

According to our news partners at Fox 11 and Fox 41, the group serves warm soup to the homeless in Tri-Cities.

