Sunnyside WA Musician on the Road to Nationwide Super Stardom

Meet Zach Top: The Next Big Thing In Country Music And Washington State

As you drive through small Sunnyside Washington, you'll see the sign of Bonnie Dunbar, Nasa Astronaut but there might be a new name that you'll have to add to the sign.

You know you are a big deal when your name is now on Wikipedia.

Say hello to Zach Top!

Zach Top is breaking through and he's going to be the next big thing on Country Radio.

Zach's sound harks back to the 1990s era of country, inspired by artists like George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Randy Travis.

Zach is from Sunnyside, Washington, he grew up listening to country music while working on his family’s ranch.

By age seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, eventually transitioning to Nashville in 2021 to pursue a solo career.

In 2024, Zach gained attention with his debut album Cold Beer & Country Music, which was praised for its classic country style. The album garnered millions of streams in its first week and includes singles like "Sounds Like the Radio" and "Beer for Breakfast."

So if you start hearing more of Zach Top's music on the radio, you'll know he got his start right here in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin.

